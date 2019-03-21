Getting in the ring for charity

GLOVES ON: Anglo American employees have been participating in an eight week fitness challenge at Moranbah Boxing and Sporting Club.

MORANBAH Boxing and Sporting Club's Charity Fight Night is shaping up to be one to remember.

Club manager Jennifer Goostrey said the idea for the Fight Night came from a fitness program they ran for local Anglo American employees.

"We had Brendan Wright from Anglo American at Grosvenor Mine approach us with interest in doing a eight- week fitness challenge for the guys and girls out there at the mine site,” she said.

Ms Goostrey said Mr Wright proposed holding a boxing event at the event of the program.

"He approached us and asked us if we would be able to do something with the boxing side of things and hold the event.

"We had plans to do a charity fight night so it really worked in well together.”

Ms Goostrey said all proceeds from the Fight Night, which is being held on March 28, will be donated to anti-violence charity Stop. One Punch Can Kill.

"... There's a right way of doing things and a wrong way. We don't agree with that sort of (one punch) behaviour,” she said.

"We're teaching the right way of conducting boxing.”

The club manager said there were 12 fights locked in for the event so far.

"There is a couple of amateur boxers (fighting), but a lot of them are just average people like you or I who have just done this fitness challenge and they're putting them in the ring afterwards,” she said.

A local not-for-profit food vendor will provide burgers, a sausage sizzle and spring rolls for the event, Ms Goostrey said.

"It's going to be an all-ages event until 10pm and then all the kids will have to be off the premises because there will be alcohol served,” she said.

"We have a DJ and we're going to set up a dance floor after all the fights are finished.”

FIGHT NIGHT

When: Thursday, March 28, from 6.30pm to late

Where: Moranbah Boxing and Sporting Club

Cost: $30 adults, $20 under 18s

Please bring cash as there are no EFTPOS facilities.