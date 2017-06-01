Getting to know the locals

COUNTRY shows have always been a part of life for 2017 Emerald Miss Showgirl, Kate Lack.

Growing up in Pittsworth, near Toowoomba, Miss Lack entered a myriad of competitions throughout the show when she was young including chooks, cooking and photography.

"I've been involved since I can remember,” she said.

"It's a great way to bring the community together and a great way to see local talent.”

After recently moving to Moranbah as a graduate surveyor for BHP, the 21-year-old said being part of the Emerald Show was an exciting way to meet locals.

"It's fantastic to get involved in the show up here,” Miss Lack said.

"Everyone is understanding and accommodating of who you are and where you have come from. It's a great way to start meeting new people, and locals who are involved in the show.”

Miss Lack was awarded Miss Pittsworth Showgirl last year and said it was hard to pick her favourite part of country shows.

"I'm a bit biased, my dad was a pyrotechnician and did the fireworks at the Pittsworth Shows, so I would have to say the fireworks are a favourite,” she said.

"I also enjoy the cooking. The competitions are a great way to keep traditional values going.”

Joining Miss Lack in representing the region at the Emerald Show is Rural Ambassador Sharna Holman, Miss Personality Emma Feeney and Miss Showgirl Runner-up Jessica Nikles.