Star's bad mood in the news at Nine

There has been plenty of talk this past week concerning who or what may have gotten the better of the usually cool-headed Nine newsreader.

There has been plenty of talk this past week concerning who or what may have gotten the better of the usually cool-headed Nine newsreader.

When Georgie Gardner's in a bad mood at work, it seems everyone knows. So there has been plenty of talk this past week concerning who or what may have gotten the better of the usually cool-headed Nine newsreader.

According to Nine insiders Gardner, who has spent the past week filling Peter Overton's chair at the helm of the 6pm news bulletin while Overton took a week off, was unable to keep her smile from slipping after receiving some unwelcome news at work last week.

Sources say Gardner was unable to keep her smile from slipping.

It prompted speculation Gardner has been notified she'll be taking a pay cut in her latest contract negotiations.

Gardner was offered a large six-figure pay rise in 2017 to step into Lisa Wilkinson's shoes when Wilkinson left Nine's Today show for Ten.

Gardner was offered a large six-figure pay rise in 2017.

Gardner's salary was said to have been increased by around $300,000 by her then BFF Nine CEO Hugh Marks, who believed Gardner was the only one capable of filling Wilkinson's shoes (Well, maybe after Carrie Bickmore … who is said to have knocked him back).

But that experiment soon failed, and while Gardner would hold onto her seat on Today for a second year after Stefanovic was benched at the end of 2018, she would finally get her marching orders from the show at the top of 2020, though not the pay adjustment many said was inevitable when the yawn-again Stefanovic returned.

In two months, the third year of Gardner's reported $750,000 Today contract will click over.

After swapping Artarmon for Mosman in January 2019 - and her $4.2 million home for a $6 million home in the process - a proposed pay cut could hurt, though husband Tim Baker, an investment banker, is surely earning enough to pay the mortgage.

With Nine still trimming salaries, Gardner may not be the only one in a bad mood.

Originally published as GG's bad mood in the news at Nine