Ghost of ‘mother’ caught on camera at children’s party

A reader has sent in a ghostly image, taken at her niece's birthday party.

The photo, taken at a first birthday party, were sent into the Toowoomba Ghost Chasers page by a reader in August.

At first glance, nothing seems amiss - but on closer inspection some people say they can see a ghostly spectre in the left hand corner of the image.

"(The) lady's mother passed away two years before," a post from the moderator reads.

"She never got to meet her grandchild and I believe she was there for the celebration."

A close-up of the image appears to capture distortion near the chair.

Other people agreed in the comments section of the post.

"Yep it's her, I can feel it," one person wrote.

"Looks like a lady," another said.

"I shuddered, great pic," a third wrote.

