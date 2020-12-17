Ghostly guests: Historic hotel up for grabs in CQ town

Barcaldine's Shakespeare Hotel is up for sale, with owners Barry and Heather Hoskin saying it comes with two friendly ghosts.

A HISTORICAL Central Queensland pub is up for sale, offering potential buyers more than meets the eye.

Barcaldine’s nearly 100-year-old Shakespeare Hotel boasts more than 21 rooms, an expansive veranda, a lively nightclub and is home to two ghosts according to owners Heather and Barry Hoskin.

The couple bought the hotel in 2004 and over the years have claimed there’s a “cheeky” ghost in room four, who constantly moves things around and an older lady who walks the halls.

“Before I went there, I never believed in ghosts or anything like that,” Mrs Hoskin said.

“But sometimes I would go [upstairs] and sit down at night – because it was just so peaceful – and a number of times I felt a lovely hand on the back of my neck.

“I presumed it was an old owner who liked the way we were looking after the place.”

Barcaldine's Shakespeare Hotel.

Mrs Hoskin said the ghostly guests were nothing to be frightened of, but simply added a bit of character to the historical venue.

The hotel has 18 rooms upstairs with “beautiful” polished floors, a three-room backpacker flat and a four-bedroom manager residence.

A sweeping staircase joins the two levels, with the large area boasting a beer garden, pokies room, kitchens, restaurants and a nightclub.

Mr and Mrs Hoskin, now in their 70s and with Mr Hoskin falling ill, are ready to slow down and spend more time with their children, grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

“It’s a quirky town with so many wonderful people. It really is a wonderful place to be,” Mrs Hoskin said.

“If I was 20 year’s younger, I’d never leave.”

The hotel boasts 21 rooms and a nightclub.

She said it was a great investment and a wonderful opportunity to own a piece of Australian history.

“It’s so beautiful and used to be a grand hotel with the silver service and linen tablecloths,” she said.

“If you did own it and could ever take it back to that glory, to those glory days, it would just be wonderful.

“That won’t be me unfortunately.”

Mrs Hoskin knows that whoever buys it will love it as much as her and her husband do.

“Barcaldine’s such a strong town with such great people and the drought will end,” she said.

“It’s a great investment.”