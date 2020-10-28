‘Giant’ Ferrero Rocher sparks frenzy

The cult ice cream company has launched an OTT dessert that sounds almost too good to be true – selling out instantly as a result.

The cult ice cream company has launched an OTT dessert that sounds almost too good to be true – selling out instantly as a result.

Just when it seemed impossible that Ferrero Rocher could be any more delicious, Messina has launched a giant ice cream cake version of the chocolate favourite.

The gelato chain sent fans into meltdown with the announcement of its delicious new treat - the Tartufo Hot Tub - which they described as "like eating a giant Ferrero Rocher in frozen form".

The OTT dessert features whipped cream, chocolate-covered puffed rice with gianduia fudge and gelato and fudge.

The gelato maker’s latest ice cream has caused a stir on social media. Picture: Messina

To top it off, the dessert is covered in hazelnut rocher glaze - sorry if that just made your salad for lunch suddenly way less appealing.

The Ferrero Rocher-style dessert had plenty of admirers on Facebook where fans described it as "Messina torture" and joked they need a "drool emoji" to accurately describe how they felt about it.

"OMG … get in my belly," one person wrote, while another commented: "Holy cannoli!"

Costing $30 for a 1 litre tub, the dessert quickly sold out when it was announced on Facebook on Sunday.

However, fans of the chocolate treat can sign up via Messina's website to find out when the gelato store next launches its custom products.

Coles is selling a giant Ferrero Rocher-style dessert for Christmas too. Picture: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for Coles

COLES LAUNCHES GIANT FERRERO ROCHER CAKE

Messina isn't the only one answering our Ferrero Rocher dreams, with Coles launching its own giant dessert version in time for Christmas.

The supermarket's Chocolate and Hazelnut Mousse Dessert has started trickling into stores this month, with the dessert a dupe of the giant Ferrero Rocher frozen dessert that hit Aldi in the UK last year.

Featuring a hazelnut mousse centre covered in Belgian chocolate and hazelnuts with a brownie base, the OTT dessert will definitely satisfy any chocolate cravings.

"It's basically like an enormous Ferrero Rocher in chilled dessert form," Coles Christmas ambassador Courtney Roulston said.

The dessert costs $28 will serve 10 people - although we won't judge if you buy it just to treat yourself.

