Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rebecca Van Dyk has installed the world's biggest placenta at the Geelong Library. Picture: Alan Barber
Rebecca Van Dyk has installed the world's biggest placenta at the Geelong Library. Picture: Alan Barber
Offbeat

Giant placenta is birthed at a library

by Olivia Reed
20th Nov 2019 10:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GIANT textile placenta has been birthed at the Geelong Library.

The mammoth art work was knitted using yarn from about 900 worn-out T-shirts and celebrates the vital organ that develops during pregnancy.

Artist Rebecca Vandyk, pictured, created the artwork in honour of the hidden work of women. The artwork is two and half metres tall and three metres in diameter and took a team of women about three years to knit.

It wouldn't be complete without an umbilical cord, which is about 12 metres long, and attaches to a hooded, bright red birthsuit, resembling the foetal form.

"The umbilical cord and 'afterbirth' are both iconic images in human society, and while they generally remain hidden within the modern-day medicalised birth suite, they are still recognisable in their form and function," the #placentaproject Facebook page said.

The exhibit includes health-related information about the placenta.

The giant placenta is at the Geelong Library on Little Malop St until December 3.

arts placenta sculpture woman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM, Premier sign up for massive cash splash

        premium_icon PM, Premier sign up for massive cash splash

        News Queensland’s economy will receive a huge cash injection in a bid to drive job creation in a deal done between the Morrison and Palaszczuk governments.

        Hands-on experience for state football players

        premium_icon Hands-on experience for state football players

        News Reds rugby union players get their hands dirty on a dry and dusty Emerald farm

        CFMEU to monitor CQ mine after evacuation

        premium_icon CFMEU to monitor CQ mine after evacuation

        News Anglo American reassures safety of workers company’s first priority

        ‘Grubby’ use of hospital statistics to ‘confuse public’

        premium_icon ‘Grubby’ use of hospital statistics to ‘confuse public’

        News Political ‘mud slinging’ ‘misuses’ Rockhampton Hospital data