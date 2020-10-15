Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Giant turtle washes up on Gold Coast beach

by Kyle Wisniewski, Chantay Logan
15th Oct 2020 10:07 AM | Updated: 10:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A GIANT leatherback turtle has washed up on Mermaid Beach

Mermaid Beach resident Narelle Bouveng brought eight-year-old daughter, Tiah, a marine conservationist in the making, down to the beach on Thursday morning to see the endangered sea creature.

 

A huge leatherback turtle that washed-up dead at Mermaid Beach. Picture Narelle Bouveng
A huge leatherback turtle that washed-up dead at Mermaid Beach. Picture Narelle Bouveng

 

"She thought it was very sad to see a turtle deceased and she'd rather it was out there swimming, but also pretty cool to see one of the most endangered turtles," she said.

"She thought she'd never get to see a leatherback in the wild."

 

Eight-year-old Tiah Bouveng looks at a huge leatherback turtle that washed up dead at Mermaid Beach. Picture: Narelle Bouveng.
Eight-year-old Tiah Bouveng looks at a huge leatherback turtle that washed up dead at Mermaid Beach. Picture: Narelle Bouveng.

 

Mrs Bouveng said she overheard authorities commenting on how rare a sight it was and an opportunity for further study.

"Apparently there had been one released from the drumlines earlier - they're not sure it's the same one they but kind of have a suspicion it could be," she said.

 

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Giant turtle washes up on Coast beach

beach editors picks gold coast mermaid beach turtle wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Deputy PM, resources top dog talk mining at CQ forum

        Premium Content Deputy PM, resources top dog talk mining at CQ forum

        News The local Mining Job Forum will be help this evening.

        100 jobs to be cut at Central Queensland mine: Union

        Premium Content 100 jobs to be cut at Central Queensland mine: Union

        Business Mass job cuts at mine described as a ‘blow to workers and their families’

        $15,000 promise to make your home cyclone season ready

        Premium Content $15,000 promise to make your home cyclone season ready

        Weather Cyclone and election season have combined, with a $50 million home disaster...

        ASPIRE CQ: Future proof our region

        Premium Content ASPIRE CQ: Future proof our region

        Opinion Central Queensland needs both an industry shift to advanced manufacturing and a...