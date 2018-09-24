Menu
Authorities tried to dispose of the whale, but the mammal couldn't fit in the dumpster. Picture: Jason Schreiber Twitter.
Environment

Dead whale falls out of bin

by Rhona Tarrant
23rd Sep 2018 6:31 AM

A DEAD minke whale fell to the ground as crews attempted to move it into a dumpster near Jenness State Beach in New Hampshire on Monday, September 17.

 

 

Marine Mammal rescue Team tried to dispose of a dead whale, but the whale wouldn't fit in the dumpster. Picture: Jason Schreiber Twitter.
Footage of the incident was posted to Facebook by Jason Schreiber, a reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader. Schreiber wrote that the incident occurred as crews attempted to move the 16-foot mammal to a facility after it washed up on the beach on Monday morning.

 

 

The whale measured 16 foot (4.8 metres) in length and washed up on Jenness Beach in the United States on September 17. Picture: Jason Schreiber Twitter.
The video shows the whale falling to the pavement after being lowered into the container. A larger dumpster was brought to accommodate the mammal, the report said.

A larger dumpster was eventually brought to the scene to accommodate for the whale. Picture: Jason Schreiber Twitter.
