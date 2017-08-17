Giddy up at Dingo Race Day

DRESS UP: Don't miss the beautiful fashions on the field at Dingo Race Day.

THE races which stop Dingo are back for another year.

Next Saturday crowds will flock to the unique, family friendly day at the track.

But the visitors won't just be there to see the horses.

The Dingo Race Day also hosts a variety of other events, including the World Dingo Trap Throwing Competition, an event which takes this race day to the next level.

Dingo Race Club secretary Kaitlin Rogers said this year's entertainment would begin on Friday night.

"This year we have moved the Calcutta to the Friday night, August 25 at the Dingo Hotel, so come along for a great meal and the raffles,” she said.

The races will kick off the following day with gates opening at 11am.

"The first race will be held at 1pm with a five race program,” she said.

"Other activities on the day will include Fashions in the Field with more than $2000 worth of prizes, as well as a Lolly Drop and rides for the kids.”

The fun will kick on after the races with a range of activities for the whole family.

"After all the races are done we will hold the Dingo Trap Throwing Competition and Golf Chipping Competition, with a chance to win prize money,” Kaitlin said.

"Dingo Races are very unique to other race days around CQ.

"There is no where else in Australia that hold a trap throwing competition,” she said. "It's what makes us different from everywhere else.”

After all the activities are wrapped up, guests are invited to enjoy an evening of entertainment.

"After the sun goes down, ties and heels are off to party on till late with Kalesti Butler and her band,” Kaitlin said.

"We provide free camping for everyone to stay with access to amenities all weekend, plus a Sunday breakfast for a gold coin donation.”

To ensure you can soak up the entire days worth of entertainment, there will also be bus transfers from Blackwater and Bluff.

Buses to the track from Blackwater Capricorn Hotel, via Bluff are $5 per person.

The bus will leave at about 10.45am, 11.30am, 12pm and 12.45pm.

The return bus has a gold coin donation and leaves the Dingo Race Track at around 6.45pm, 8.30pm, 10.30pm and midnight.

All money raised from the bus transfers will be donated to Childhood Cancer Research Foundation.

For more information visit the Dingo Race Club Facebook page.

Details

-Friday, August 25- Dingo Race Day Calcutta held at the Dingo Hotel

-Saturday, August 26 - Dingo Race Day

-Gates open at 11am

-Rides for the kids - $10 all day pass

-World Dingo Trap Throwing Competition - 5pm

-Golf Chipping Competition - 5pm

-Live Band - 6pm till Late

-ATM will be available

-Buses operating from Blackwater/Bluff

-Free camping at the track