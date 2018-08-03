Menu
Gigi Hadid. Picture: Getty
Celebrity

Gigi Hadid shocks with gruesome mag cover

by Emily Kirkpatrick
3rd Aug 2018 8:32 AM

PART of being a successful supermodel is the ability to transform yourself into anything your job requires - even if it's a very freaky rabbit.

To celebrate its 10-year anniversary and 20th issue, Love magazine released a series of September covers, including a nightmarish shot of Gigi Hadid that's caused quite the stir on social media.

In the image, the 23-year-old model wears a demonic Donnie Darko-style bunny mask while grabbing at a small white dog.

 

Really relating to that dog right now. Picture: Love Magazine
Fans are not feeling Hadid's "haunted hare" aesthetic. "I love my queen but this is a no no," one commented on the magazine's Instagram photo of Hadid's cover. Another joked, "I'm calling PETA!"

"Hang on. Is this dog okay? Looks massively uncomfortable you bunch of horrible folk," another Instagram user chimed in.

But others embraced the supermodel's spooky side, including this commenter: "Gloriously horrifying, I think I've seen this in my nightmares."

 

The mag’s second cover is thankfully Gig sans mask. Picture: Love Magazine
Love magazine also shared a second, less-frightening cover featuring a softly-lit photo of the model wearing a pair of $262 Fleet Ilya leather bunny ears.

If that Darko remake ever comes to fruition, Hadid's a shoo-in for the role of Frank the Rabbit.

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and is republished here with permission.

