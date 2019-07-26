Gindie lands agtech HQ

LOCAL ROBOTS: Tom Holcombe, alongside Stewart Maclennon from Swarmfarm robotics, is excited about their new headquarters in Gindie.

ONE of the world's leading agricultural robotics companies, Swarmfarm, is constructing a purpose-built office facility to serve as the SwarmFarm headquarters at Gindie.

Swarmfarm acts as a conduit for delivering agtech to local producers to achieve a reduction in chemical use, energy consumption and environmental impact.

Having being based on property in Gindie since its inception five years ago, Tom Holcombe from Swarmfarm said that Gindie was the ideal location to continue Swarmfarm's research and production.

"It's in the heart of agriculture and we've got a range of industries around us,” Mr Holcombe said.

"Gindie is a great location for Swarmfarm robotics to thrive, test and develop all our new technology.

"We've based on farm at Gindie since inception and plan to be based there for the foreseeable future.”

The construction of the Gindie headquarters comes after Swarmfarm received $250,000 as one of 15 businesses in Queensland to receive a Rural Economic Development (RED) Grant to help fund the expansion of their business and create job growth in regional areas.

"Most of what we do at the headquarters now is all the testing and all the software development that goes into the machines,” Mr Holcombe said.

"It will be a hub of development.”

Swamfarm also plans to utilise the headquarters to invite interested members of the public to observe first-hand the work Swarmfarm is doing for the agricultural sector.

"The new office facility going up out there at Gindie will really open our doors for people who have an interest,” Mr Holcombe said.

"We have a real focus on being able to get school children involved and young people to get excited about agriculture as well as the STEM subject.”

Construction is estimated to finish around April 2020.