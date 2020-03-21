Menu
Ready, set, GO! Year 1 and 2 Gindie State School students start their race.
News

Gindie school leaders plan clubs and activities

Contributed
21st Mar 2020 1:00 PM
Leadership Parade

On Monday, February 25, the 2020 school captain and sports captain of Gindie State School were inducted into their roles.

The 2020 Gindie State School school captain is Evan and the sports captain is Harry.

To celebrate this wonderful occasion, we hosted a special leadership parade.

Mrs Sharon Wilesmith from the CHRC came and spoke to the students about their leadership.

Our school captain Evan and sports captain Harry and both very excited to work with the rest of the Year 6 students to develop fun lunchtime clubs and activities for all students at Gindie. Congratulations to Evan and Harry!

Principal Mrs Maxine Kirby and CHRC Youth Development Officer Mrs Sharon Wilesmith with sports captain Harry and school captain Evan.
Cricket Coaching

Thanks to the Sporting Schools Grant, students at Gindie State School have been receiving cricket coaching lessons each Friday.

Josh from Cricket Queensland has been delivering fun lessons for all of our students from week 2 – 8 this term.

Year 1 - 3 students practicing their ball catching and throwing skills.
Cross Country Fun Run

On Monday, March 16, all students and playgroup kids participated in the Gindie State School Cross Country fun run.

Playgroup kids and students in Year 1 and 2 had to run one lap of the oval and complete an obstacle course.

Students in Year 3 and 4 ran two laps and Year 5 and 6 students ran a 3km track around the school. It was a fun day of friendly competition. After the race, the students played some ball games and were treated to a yummy iceblock!

