An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured after she was struck by a car on Thursday night.
Girl, 11, seriously injured after being hit by car

by JACOB MILEY
6th Dec 2019 9:15 AM
A YOUNG girl was taken to hospital after being struck by a car at a busy intersection near a Townsville shopping centre last night.

The girl, believed to be 11, was struck by a car while crossing the Ross River Rd and Thuringowa Dr intersection at Kirwan just after 7.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the girl suffered a leg injury and was taken to Townsville Hospital in a serious condition.

The girl remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police were on scene diverting traffic. The road was opened in both directions about 10pm.

The Forensic Crash Unit will investigate.

