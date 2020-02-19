Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The 13-year-old girl died on the way to hospital.
The 13-year-old girl died on the way to hospital.
News

Girl, 13, dies in NSW house fire

19th Feb 2020 5:02 AM

A 13-year-old girl has tragically died in a house fire on the Central Coast overnight.

In a statement, a NSW Police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to a home on Scaysbrook Drive, Kincumber following reports of a house fire about 12.30am on Wednesday.

"On arrival officers found the home well alight," the statement read. Family members including a mother and father and two of their children, a boy aged 14 and a girl aged 7, were outside the home however, a third child was unaccounted for, according to police.

Fire & Rescue NSW officers entered the home searching for the missing teenage girl and located her inside.

"She was removed from the home and treated at the scene but sadly died on the way to hospital," the police spokeswoman said.

A crime scene has been established at the home and a full investigation is now underway.

Early inquiries suggest the fire is not suspicious and was not a consequence of the storms that hit the Central Coast and Sydney Region overnight, according to police.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks fire house fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        INQUEST: CFMMEU lawyer probes investigation process

        premium_icon INQUEST: CFMMEU lawyer probes investigation process

        News A father of two died within minutes when he inhaled lethal air after being sent to work on a gas sensor in a CQ mine

        Breeder's ‘best offspring of year’ to be sold at cattle sale

        premium_icon Breeder's ‘best offspring of year’ to be sold at cattle sale

        News AN Emerald cattle breeder will travel more than 700km to showcase the quality of...

        Grandma caught drug driving in Emerald

        premium_icon Grandma caught drug driving in Emerald

        News She is the carer of her two grandchildren.

        CQ school celebrates 150 years

        premium_icon CQ school celebrates 150 years

        News Springsure State School continues to be a staple of life in the town.