The scene at Helensvale train station this afternoon.
Teens taken to hospital after alleged train station fight

by Emily Halloran
28th Jul 2020 7:04 PM
TWO teens have been hospitalised after an alleged fight broke out at Helensvale Train Station on Tuesday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to the station on Town Centre Drive in Helensvale about 4.20pm.

A girl was left with facial injuries, while a boy had head injuries.

Both were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Initial reports by police indicate there may have been theft involved.

Police are investigating the incident and allegations.

Originally published as Girl, boy taken to hospital after alleged train station fight

