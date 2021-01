The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue at Moura hospital before transporting a young girl after a skateboard fall.

A 12 year old girl was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital from Moura after she fell off a skateboard on Tuesday.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue reported she suffered suspected neck and spinal injuries.