Generic hunting knife
Girl stabs worker during robbery

by Jacob Miley
25th Aug 2018 8:54 AM

A SHOP attendant has been stabbed by a teenage girl in an in an attempted armed robbery in Brisbane's south.

Police said the girl, who was said to be wearing a dark hooded jumped, entered a Smith Rd, Woodridge, business just after 5.30pm on Friday and demanded money.

"When the attendant did not comply, she launched at him with a knife before fleeing the scene empty handed," police said in a statement.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man suffered a stab wound to the upper left side of his chest.

He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

The girl was last seen on Smith Rd.

Investigations are continuing.

