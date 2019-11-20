Girls football skills impress top players

TOP TALENT: Queensland Reds players Jock Campbell and Hunter Paisami trained with girls and boys at Emerald on Monday and Tuesday, November 18-19.

YOUNG rugby union players had the chance to train with some of the state’s top talent this week.

Queensland Reds players Hunter Paisami and Jock Campbell spent three days in Emerald as part of a regional tour to connect with the wider community.

Campbell said he was pleasantly surprised to see how many girls were involved with the sport across the region, following the Nogoa Redclaws training on Monday afternoon.

“We know it’s big in Brisbane, but yesterday (Monday) afternoon there were more girls than boys at the session, which is awesome,” he said.

“And they weren’t just there to be there, they have really good skills and know what to do.

He said it was great to see that with the increased interest, Queensland Rugby has developed a pathway for females to take it further.

“I was more surprised with the skill level, they were really good, better than a lot of the boys,” Campbell said.

“So it was really even, some of the drills we didn’t have to split them up, it was really good.”

The pair met with community members, trained with young regional players and visited a number of schools.

Enjoying training out on the field.

Campbell said if players in regional areas loved the game, they should never give up on their dream to play.

“I said to a few kids it’s all about loving the game,” he said.

“If you enjoy it, then it makes training a lot easier.

“And there are pathways. We’ve all come from different areas and using different pathways you all migrate and hope to make the top squad.”

It was their first time at Emerald and were pleased to have the chance to encourage young players in rural and regional areas.

“We’re not the Brisbane Reds, we’re the Queensland Reds so we need to go out into the community, not just locally where we live, and see them and give them tips,” he said.

“It’s more just getting up here and show them we care and thank them for the support.”

Queensland Reds players and staff are visiting more than 20 regions hubs across the state including Mackay, Mount Isa, Longreach and Roma.