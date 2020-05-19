Girls gain confidence through weekly online meeting

Girl Guides have been hosting Zoom meeting for girls in Emerald.

AN EMERALD club that empowers girls and young women has moved its weekly meets online to ensure they stay connected amid coronavirus restrictions.

Girl Guides was one of the first clubs to close when restrictions were enforced, leaving the girls aged seven to 16 without their usual interactions.

Within a week, the Emerald team had implemented Zoom chats where the girls have been learning origami, hearing from guest speakers, playing games and catching up with their friends.

Gabbie Guernieri, 12, has been loving the Thursday night meet, allowing her to see her friends from different schools.

“As an only child its been one of the only ways she’s been able to connect with her friendship group,” her mum Belinda said.

“She’s excited and ready to go every Thursday night, she doesn’t want to miss it.”

Mrs Guernieri said her daughter had been with Girl Guides for two years and loved connecting with other girls and completing leadership activities.

“It’s great for her confidence,” she said.

“They’re just a lovely, supportive group of leaders and girls who embrace any strengths those girls have and help build confidence.”

They ran through the Easter school holidays and have also hosted a pet night, escape rooms and different challenges around the house.

The girls were also very active for Anzac Day, making paper poppies to put in letterboxes in the neighbourhood.

Guide leader and district manager Michelle Gray said since moving online they had a full contingent every week.

“We have a really popular little group and the girls who come are very keen,” she said.

“We wanted to keep it going for them and we’ve been overwhelmed with how successful it’s been.”

Mrs Gray said the group was looking forward to getting back outdoors, completing practical skills and hoped to be back by Term 3.

“Our aim is to empower girls to grow into confident, self-respecting, responsible community members and it’s important we try to be there for them even through these situations,” she said.