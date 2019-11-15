Girls impress at gymnastics invitational

SEVEN gymnasts represented the Emerald Gymnastics and Trampoline Club last weekend at a competition in Bundaberg, with many attaining personal bests.

The Bundaberg PCYC Invitational at the Multiplex Sport and Convention Centre was a chance for WAG competitors to pass their level and move up to the next stage.

In attendance on the weekend of November 9 were Bundaberg, Emerald, Yeppoon, Springsure, Hervey Bay, and Maryborough clubs.

“All seven girls represented the club with pride and are to be commended for their efforts,” head coach Sue Fehlhaber said.

“The club is super proud.”

Tavenor Stewart earned three red ribbons for her vault, beam, and floor routines in level one.

The red ribbons are awarded for exceptional performances which are close to ideal and contain very few errors.

Matilda Lewis in level three placed second on the floor and achieved two personal bests.

Sapphire Downs came fourth on beam, fifth on floor, and sixth overall. She got two personal bests.

Alyssa Webber-Martin passed level three on her first attempt, placing sixth on vault and floor, third on bars, and fifth overall.

Jasmine law performed well on all four apparatuses at level four, and Kaleija Tucker at level five placed fifth on beam and fourth on floor, managing three personal bests.

Ariana Stewart landed sixth on vault and fourth on floor, passing level five on her first try.

“From a coach’s point of view, the girls did a magnificent job,” Ms Fehlhaber said.

“It was our last WAG competition of the year, so now we’re working towards next year.”

It was the second time the now-annual invitational had been held.