Girls take on nation

Amelia, Chiara (front), Rieley, Makayla, Jade and Kayleigh (back) in their Queensland uniforms. Contributed

Gymnastics: Six proud Emerald acrobats are heading to Melbourne this week to compete against the rest of the nation in the Australian Championships.

Starting today and running through until Sunday, June 3, the girls will compete as part of a 40-strong team representing Queensland at the championships.

The level 7 Women's Group includes veteran of five years Kayleigh Broadwith, with her partners Jade Morgan and Chiara Spiccia, all of whom have previously represented Queensland.

First time competitors at this level of competition are level six women's group consisting of Makayla Morgan, Rieley Jones and Amelia Brant who are all looking forward to the challenge.

Both groups attended state team trials to be eligible to make the Queensland team.

Coach Sue Felhaber said the girls, coaches and parents were all extremely proud when they were selected to represent theirstate in Melbourne.

Level 7's compete today and Level 6's take to the floor tomorrow.

All acrobats will be sure to perform to their potential and represent both their home club and Queensland with pride.

Emerald Gymnastics wishes the girls every success for the competition.