Girls take to track and show boys how it's done

SOME of our Emerald girls and women braved the freezing temperatures and icy winds last weekend to fight for a title as one of Queensland's top female riders.

Roma hosted the Queensland Women's and Vets Motocross Championships providing an action packed weekend.

Local girls Klaire Smith, Brooke Ball, Georgia Hanson, Amaya Lamont, Bella Pease and Caitlin Owers brought some women's Queensland titles to the Central Highlands.

Ball, defending no. 2 in the 50cc class, is now the no. 1 50cc female rider in Queensland after a clean sweep in her races to round out the weekend with a perfect score.

Lamont rode strongly to run second to her friend, giving CH bragging rights of being home to Queensland's fastest 50cc female riders.

Smith has just stepped up to the 85cc junior class but put in a solid weekend to finish fifth overall.

The 65cc junior class was the pinnacle of our success with CH finishing in the top three spots.

Ball again got a clean sweep in this class to claim the top spot, followed by Smith with some impressive riding to claim second and Lamont rounding out the podium for third.

Back from injury, Hanson put in a courageous performance on an unfamiliar track to finish sixth overall in the junior lites class, while Pease also showed great determination to finish sixth in her class.

In her first year as a senior, Owers rode strongly all weekend to claim 14th overall in the ladies' senior unlimited class.

For Owers to step up in her first year as a senior and perform so well against some of the fastest women in the state is an amazing feat and we are super proud of her.

Central Highlands should be so proud of these young women. Motocross is a very male dominated sport so to see our girls get out there and shine was amazing.

Our boys are back in action this weekend at the second round of the Queensland titles in Toowoomba, so a huge shout out to the all of our riders making the trip.

A special mention to Max Barass, sitting in a very impressive fifth position in his class. Knowing Max and his ability and determination it will be no surprise to see him standing on the podium at the end of the weekend.