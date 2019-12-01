Menu
Ange Postecoglou’s Yokohoma F Marinos are one game away from the J League title.
Soccer

‘Give him the Arsenal job’: Ange on cusp of history

by AAP
1st Dec 2019 8:30 AM

Former Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou is on the verge of becoming the first Australian to lead an overseas team to a league title.

Postecoglou's Yokohama F Marinos side need to avoid a 4-0 home defeat next week to claim a first J-League championship since 2004 after a 4-1 win over Kawasaki Frontale on Saturday.

The victory gave Yokohama a three-point advantage and a seven-goal lead in goal difference over second-place FC Tokyo.

"I said to the players today, today was for the supporters. They've supported us home and away all year and been fantastic. I am sure they will remember today," Postecoglou told media post-match.

The two teams play each other in the final round next Saturday.

Brazilian striker Erik scored two goals for Yokohama on Saturday with Teruhito Nakagawa and Keita Endo also finding the net. Leandro Damiao scored the lone goal for Kawasaki.

With his side on the cusp of history, fans have drawn comparisons between Arsene Wenger's coaching rise and Postecoglou.

Wenger was plucked from Japan by Arsenal and led the club to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

The Gunners are currently on the lookout for a manager after sacking Unai Emery.

Postecoglou joined Yokohama just under two years ago after walking away from the Socceroos having guided them to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Elsewhere, Vissel Kobe beat third-place Kashima Antlers 3-1, Gamba Osaka defeated Matsumoto Yamaga 4-1 and Jubilo Iwata beat Nagoya Grampus 2-1.

 

 

 

 

 

