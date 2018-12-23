‘One more shot’: Mundine wants a rematch against Horn

The first fight ended after just 96 seconds but could Jeff Horn and Anthony Mundine get it on again?

The Man certainly hopes so after calling out Horn for a re-match in an interview that will run in full on Fox Sports News 500 on Sunday.

Mundine was seeimgly knocked into retirement when he was floored by a left hook from Horn last month, causing him to declare that it was "time up" on his 18-year pro career.

But he's since had time to reflect on the loss, his ninth to go with his 48 wins (28 KOs).

"I can't go out like that. Period. I thought it was going to be over after this one, too. But when something happens like that and you've had time to reflect on it, you're like, 'Man, just give me another chance'," Mundine said.

Jeff Horn stand overs Anthony Mundine after knocking him out.

Unfortunately for Mundine, there was no re-match clause in his contract to fight Horn. But he's hoping the former world champion will still give him a shot at redemption.

"I don't want to die wondering, man. Just give me one more shot," Mundine said.

"I think people power can make this fight happen. If you guys start talking and start ramping it up … I believe I can win. Some of you might think I'm delirious or what not but that's fine, I'm cool with that, because of what happened.

"If I do win, and when I do win, this will be a story you can tell your grand, grand, grand, grand, grand, grand, great grandchildren. So let's try and make it happen.

"I know what I can do. I want to give you two for one. Two for one meaning you're going to get two shows for the price of one."

The last one was over almost before it began.

The call-out is a far cry from Mundine's immediate reaction to the loss in the ring, in which he acknowledged that his career was over and that was passing the baton to Horn.

"I've had a great career. Jeff proved tonight that he was a better man ... with a better shot," Mundine said in the ring.

"(He) got me with a shot early. That's the next generation, man, so I pass it onto them.

"I was ready, I was prepared well. Just boxing, man. You just get caught sometimes.

"I fear God. That was God's will. Good luck to Jeff. Hopefully he bounces back and do what he does best."

Asked if this was really the end of his boxing career the former rugby league star insisted "It is, it is man."

"Tonight, Jeff was too strong. Just caught me with that good shot. It was meant to be, bro.

"I want to take my hat off to Jeff. All the smack talk, all the sh** I talk; you've gotta build a fight. You've gotta build a fight. it's the entertainment business, man. We ain't playing.

"I'm alright. I'm all good. It's boxing."