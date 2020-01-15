‘Give me the money or I’ll kill you’:Teen held at knifepoint

POLICE have launched a manhunt for two people who robbed a Gold Coast convenience store and held a teenage girl at knifepoint this morning.

Police were called to Parkwood Plus Convenience store on Zoeller Drive shortly before 9am.

Police say two masked people, believed to be a man and a woman, entered the store and produced a sharp implement and demanded cash.

The Bulletin understands about $1000 was stolen.

The 13-year-old attendant said her mum went to the bathroom and then armed and masked men allegedly asked her to hand over the money in the register.

She believes they were in their 20s.

The teen was held at knife-point.

"I got robbed by two men who came with knives and said, 'give me the money or I will kill you'," she said.

"I just did what they said. It was quick. It was sort of frightening and now I am just confused."

The girl's mother said she didn't hear anything.

"I came out (of the bathroom) and she was crying and said they took the money," she said.

"I was just worried about her, but it is sad they have taken money."

The family have owned the small business for 18 months.

Police said the offenders fled with a sum of money to a waiting white 2012 Toyota Camry sedan, bearing Queensland registration plates "564 SRQ".

The vehicle was stolen from an address at Queens Road, Kingston, sometime between last night and this morning.

Anita Haidley, who lives nearby the convenience store, said she saw the young girl visibly upset this morning.

Police are outside the shop. Picture: Rosemary Ball.

"I didn't hear anything, my dog barked but I was in the shower," Mrs Haidley said.

"There were seven police cars here.

"I just feel so sorry for (the owners). They are such nice and generous people.

"Our street is so quite, but we had another robbery on Sunday in broad daylight in the morning.

"We all are close in this street, so we are all in shock."

Investigations into the robbery are still ongoing.

The same convenience store was robbed in 2015.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.