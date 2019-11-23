Giving families a reason to smile this Christmas

GIFT-GIVING: Representatives from Emerald Lions Club, Gindie State School, Comet State School and Lochington Recreational Club with Christmas hampers.

CENTRAL Queensland families damaged by drought may have a little to smile about this Christmas.

The Emerald Lions Club and Springsure Lions Club recently received a humanitarian award at a Lions convention in Yeppoon for their drought appeals and are now putting their efforts towards a gesture of compassion for those affected by dry conditions.

“The idea was just to bring a smile to people’s faces,” Emerald Lions Club president Melita Corbin said.

“At the moment it’s tough. There’s the bushfires on the Eastern seaboard and inland we’re still suffering from drought.

“Those are things close to our hearts and all we can do is try and give people a reason to smile.

Emerald Lions members with the Humanitarian Award at the Lions convention in Yeppoon.

Lions members attending the convention were asked to bring gifts to assist the Emerald club with their Christmas drought appeal.

There were hundreds of benefactors.

“In the end we received 250-plus gifts,” Miss Corbin said.

“Some of them are handmade, wooden toy trucks. They are absolutely amazing.

“The cars were loaded up and we brought it all back, including Christmas cakes to donate.”

Volunteers have been busy sorting gifts to distribute to schools, Miss Corbin said.

“We’re working with schools in the local area and distributing gifts there,” she said.

“Last year we dropped Christmas cakes in letterboxes. This is our first year doing hampers.”

The Emerald Lions Club is putting together Christmas hampers for drought-affected families.

Emerald Lions Club has been assisting with the drought by supplying water and gas bottle refills for farmers in need.

In Queensland, there are four main distribution centres assisting locals with the drought: Emerald, Springsure, Longreach, and Winton.

If anyone is in need, get in touch with Miss Corbin on 0448 874 053.