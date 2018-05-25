Giving to vital rural services

ABOVE: Representatives from Country Co Blackwater, Cermont Agencies, CQ Ag Services Emerald, Middlemount Rural, Alpha Merchandise & Springsure Rural presenting the RFDS with their cheque.

ADVERTISING FEATURE: LOCAL Rural Merchandise businesses are again raising funds to ensure the continual running of essential rural services.

Last year, the CRT stores of Central Queensland band together with FMC and ran an in-store promotion for charity between June and August.

They donated $50 from every tonne of Graslan Herbicide sold to their two chosen charities - Royal Flying Doctor Service and CQ Rescue Helicopter.

Throughout the initiative, they outdid their goal with their efforts raising a total of $21,258, which they split and presented to each charity.

Judy Acutt of Alpha Merchandise said the locals relied on the running of those charities.

"We not only service rural communities but also live in them and understand the importance of the many organisations which provide essential services in our local communities,” she said.

"We know that these funds will be put to great use, to continue these vital services.

"We also know that the likelihood of one of us, our clients or a family member needing these services are pretty high.

"The RFDS help over 29,000 Australians every year, and the Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Team, are tasked with a job at least eight times a week.”

This year, the CRT Central Queensland Stores are running the same promotion again to receive much needed funds for two different beneficiaries, Heart of Australia and Drought Angels.

Relying on volunteers and public and corporate donations to do what they do, Drought Angels provide food, fodder, prepaid Visa cards and moral support to Aussie farmers in need.

Heart of Australia offers mobile specialist medical services including cardiology and respiratory medicine to rural Australia and delivers fortnightly specialist medical investigation and treatment clinics to remote areas across Queensland.

This service means that patients no longer need to travel for specialist appointments and are receiving top quality care on their door step.

Krystie Smith from Springsure Rural said both organisations were very deserving and important services for the rural communities they service and live in.

They are excited about the prospect of helping these organisation do what they do best.

For more information on how to get involved, contact your local participating CRT Store.

