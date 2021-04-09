Menu
Mercedes Heymer with her first children's novel The Adventures of Buttercup and Marigold
Gladstone author’s first book inspired by real events in CQ

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
9th Apr 2021 4:00 PM
A Gladstone author has made her debut in the children’s literacy world, with the release of her first novel.

It took Mercedes Heymer 18 months to write her novel, The Adventures of Buttercup and Marigold.

The book follows two Kombi vans, that are best friends and go on adventures around Australia.

Ms Heymer said the adventures were inspired by real life events.

“I love writing, I’ve always loved writing,” Ms Heymer said.

“It’s based on a true adventure, we used to own Marigold and this is a trip we had at Carnarvon Gorge.

“She did break down and we did get help from a lady driving another VW and she had every spare part we needed.”

Ms Heymer, who actually wrote the book years ago, said it took a long time to be picked up by publishers.

It was picked up last year by UK agency Austin Macauley Publishers.

Ms Heymer wants to turn the book into a series, and has already made plans for books two and three.

“I think you’ll find a special appearance of a Beetle in the second one,” she said.

Ms Heymer said the front cover of the novel was inspired by the region’s crown jewel, Agnes Water.

“The adventures are a lot of fun and I love to see the kids’ faces light up when I read it to them,” she said.

Ms Heymer will host readings of her new book across Gladstone region schools in term 2.

The Adventures of Buttercup and Marigold is available worldwide in bookstores and online.

