Gladstone could replicate Benaraby inferno: Council report

Gladstone Region Councillor Darryl Branthwaite said the region needs to put mulch on its gardens in order to avoid a fire like this at Benaraby landfill. Photo: Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade

MULCH is being stored at a Gladstone waste management facility in a manner not up to industry standard.

The bombshell revelation was heard during a Gladstone Regional Council General Meeting on Tuesday morning.

As a result, the Gladstone Waste Transfer Station facility could potentially experience a fire to the same effect of Benaraby landfill's last month.

The GRC report said if the deteriorating stockpiled mulch should catch fire it would be almost impossible to extinguish it.

In an effort to displace the highly-flammable mulch, GRC made the decision to waive any and all mulch fees at the Gladstone Waste Transfer Station for one month.

This includes a reduction in the commercial rate for the sale of mulch per tonne and council workers loading the mulch to no charge.

The report found the financial implications on GRC would be minimal, with commercial sales of the material amounting to $9604 since July 1, 2020.

Council officers present at the General Meeting said the volume of mulch and the way it was stored presented a risk to the community.

Councillor Darryl Branthwaite said it was a great idea to waive the mulch fees.

"I think it is a good way of shifting things around and getting some mulch on our gardens," Cr Branthwaite said.

Councillor Natalia Muszkat said mulch had always been related to the smart use of water.

"Talking about water in the last couple of weeks I think we could probably do something there," Cr Muszkat said.

"Hopefully people will use all the mulch we have."