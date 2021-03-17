Gladstone health worker gets first port city COVID vaccination

The first dose of the COVID vaccine given in Gladstone was administered at the Gladstone Hospital West Wing, formerly the Mater Hospital, on Wednesday morning.

Vaccinations against COVID-19 have commenced in Gladstone with the first jab administered at 9am on Wednesday to a frontline health worker.

The vaccination signalled the start of the rollout of phase 1a of the immunisation program, which sees the Queensland Government program inoculating frontline health care and quarantine workers.

The Federal Government has implemented phase 1a of the vaccination program for aged care residents.

A total of 39,760 aged care residents across 437 residential and disability facilities had been vaccinated in the Commonwealth program on Monday, with more to be immunised this week.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service chief executive Steve Williamson said at the Rockhampton rollout last week the service anticipated vaccinating 160,000 Central Queenslanders, aged 18 or older, with both doses by the end of October.

