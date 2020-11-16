Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Gladstone man wakes up in gutter after causing $2k damage

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
16th Nov 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man has woken up in a gutter covered in mud after causing $2102.50 in damage to an excavator used for road works.

Some time between March 23 and 26, Todd William Cornwell Boor had been at Gladstone-Benaraby Rd where an excavator had been left locked and secured with a tank of diesel.

READ MORE: 'Drunk and stupid': Teen smashes glasses at local pub

READ MORE: LOW ACT: Man stole grandma's car while she was in hospital

Boor approached the vehicle and attempted to jimmy open the engine compartment and gain entry to the cab through the doors, causing scratches and indentations around the lock.

Boor managed to break off the fuel cap and indented the fuel cap. He then stole 80L of diesel fuel from the excavator.

Fingerprints found on the vehicle were what gave away the 32-year-old's offending.

He was located and questioned on May 2 where Boor said he couldn't remember taking the diesel.

He stated he had been crabbing which some mates "a long time ago" and was very drunk that night.

Boor told police he woke up the next morning in a gutter with his legs covered in mud and if he had committed the offence it would have been that night.

Boor pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 6 to stealing, wilful damage and failure to appear.

READ MORE: Boat thief went into hiding for almost a year

READ MORE: Gladstone man sold stolen items within an hour

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Boor had limited recollection of the offence due to his intoxication but accepted responsibility.

He said Boor had since started a business.

Boor was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with immediate parole and ordered to pay $2102.50 in restitution.

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court gladstone stealing gladstone wilful damage
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Man dead in Sydney stabbing

      Man dead in Sydney stabbing
      • 16th Nov 2020 6:55 AM

      Top Stories

        CQ real estate recovering, residential values ‘rising’

        Premium Content CQ real estate recovering, residential values ‘rising’

        Property Central Queensland’s market has coped with 2020 better than much of the country.

        Man accused of “extraordinarily stupid” assault on baby

        Premium Content Man accused of “extraordinarily stupid” assault on baby

        Crime He, along with two co-accused, allegedly ambushed the victim to take her baby.

        WATCH: Miners’ memorial livestream goes global

        Premium Content WATCH: Miners’ memorial livestream goes global

        Community Watch the replay of the Driveways at Dusk livestream here >>>

        PHOTOS: Storm destroys CQ mine workshop

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Storm destroys CQ mine workshop

        News ‘My partner literally thought he was going to die’.