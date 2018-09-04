Gladstone Regional Council CEO Roslyn Baker resigns

GLADSTONE Regional Council has accepted the resignation from its chief executive officer Roslyn Baker, who will leave the organisation to be closer to family.

Ms Baker resigned last week with her resignation effective today.

She had held the job since August 7 last year.

Gladstone Regional Council mayor Matt Burnett confirmed that he had had several discussions around the CEO's intention to move closer to her family.

Under the leadership and guidance of Ms Baker, the council was able to meet a number of key priorities including a major focus on asset management, a long-term and well-planned maintenance and capital works program, as well as leading the charge on the council's Waste to Energy Strategy.

Mayor Burnett took the opportunity to thank Ms Baker for her contribution to the council.

"Ros leaves Council in a strong position to continue our plans having recently completed a restructure and appointing a highly competent Executive Team," Cr Burnett said.

Ms Baker, recognised the commitment of the council to the local community.

"It has been an honour to lead the Gladstone Regional Council," she said.

"I am proud of what my staff have achieved over the past year and would like to acknowledge the commitment shown by Council in serving the Gladstone region.

"There are many exciting opportunities ahead and wish council well as their transformation journey continues.

"Whilst I leave Gladstone to be closer to my family, I look forward to observing Council's continued success in the future."

In the interim period, Council's General Manager of Strategy and Transformation and long-term senior leader of the council, Leisa Dowling, will assume the role of acting chief executive officer.