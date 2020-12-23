Menu
Gladstone toilet vandals on council’s naughty list

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
23rd Dec 2020 6:00 PM
Vandals have damaged a purpose-built disabled toilet in Gladstone’s award-winning Lion’s Park, costing ratepayers thousands.

Gladstone Regional Council announced the not-so-merry Christmas news today.

“Disappointingly, there’s a few on the naughty list this Christmas,” council posted.

“The actions by some have left the purpose-built disability toilet block at our award-winning Lions Park, in Gladstone, severely damaged.

“A specialised facility, the Changing Places Restroom provides suitable toilets for people with high support needs and those with a disability who cannot use standard accessible toilets.”

In 2018, the Lions park at Kin Kora picked up Parks and Leisure Australia’s Queensland Park of the Year award.

The “severe damage” will keep the toilet out-of-action for locals and visitors until at least mid-January.

“Council elves will work hard to repair the damage done but repairs won’t be completed until mid-January,” council posted.

“Sadly, this means the specialised Changing Places Restroom will be unavailable for our community members who cannot use standard accessible toilets.”

The damage will see council implement new measures with public toilets.

“We want to make sure our parks and facilities are safe spaces for people of all ages and abilities,” council posted.

“Moving forward, all lockable toilet blocks in the region will be locked overnight to help reduce vandalism.”

Council called on all residents to help keep the region safe and clean.

“If you witness a crime happening in our parks, or it has just happened, please call triple-0 ‘000’ immediately.

“If you think the police are not needed urgently or you are unable to talk to the police straight away, please phone Policelink on 13 14 44. Policelink is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“You can also contact council on 4970 0700 any time, day or night as calls are diverted to an after hours centre.”

