Gladstone’s ratepayers cough up $12.9m in overdue rates

Gladstone Regional Council’s outstanding rates level dropped from $27.1m in November 2020, to $14.2m by February 25, 2021.

The figures were released in Gladstone Regional Council’s financial report, tabled at this week’s council meeting.

Council is tracking better with outstanding rates than it was at the same time last year, when 10.23 per cent of total rates levied were still owing, compared to this year’s 7.96 per cent.

The vast majority of outstanding rates are by residential property owners at 83.5 per cent, as opposed to 16.5 per cent owed by commercial and industrial assessments.

This was a slight increase on where council was at last November, where residents owed 82.2 per cent of outstanding rates.

The $14.2 million in outstanding rates represents the best position council has been for rates owed over the past four financial years.

“These figures include $4.5m of rates that are currently being repaid under an authorised payment plan, for which there were 55 commercial/industrial assessments and 1,787 residential assessments,” council papers stated.

This showed an additional 500 plus ratepayers had entered into payment plans since November 2020, when $3.64 million of outstanding rates were under payment plans from 1262 ratepayers.

“There were 4,373 ratepayers who had paid their rates in advance, in the amount of $5.9m,” council papers stated.

Tracking suburbs with more than three per cent of total rates outstanding, sees 306 Agnes Water residents still owing more than $1.6 million in rates, down from $2.9 million last November.

In West Gladstone, 257 ratepayers owed just over $1 million, followed by Clinton, where 274 owed almost $1 million, then New Auckland where 244 assessments amounted to about $900,000.

Outstanding rates owed in Calliope were about halved, from $1.35 million to $0.7 million.

Outstanding rates by suburb (approximate $ totals at February 25, 2021)

Agnes Water 306 assessments $1.63m

West Gladstone 257 assessments $1.01m

Clinton 274 assessments $0.965m

New Auckland 244 assessments $0.895m

Boyne Island 230 assessments $0.815m

Tannum Sands 205 assessments $0.75m

South Gladstone 194 assessments $0.74m

Calliope 236 assessments $0.7m

Glen Eden 137 assessments $0.5m

Gladstone 137 assessments $0.495m