Glamorous night out for children in need

EXCITED: The team from Future Hope looking forward to their gala night. Taylor Battersby

IN AUGUST, volunteer-run charity Future Hope will put on two back-to-back events - a gala night and a charity golf day - to raise money for children in need.

Those children include 27 AIDS/HIV-affected orphans in northern Thailand, 91 children in Uganda and sick, disadvantaged and special needs children in Queensland.

The gala night on August 16 is shaping up to be a glamorous night out and founder Tamara Walker said the event would give people the chance to "make a difference in the community”.

"The idea of the gala night is an opportunity to get dressed right up and to come out and have a beautiful three-course meal,” Ms Walker said.

"We've got auctions and raffles - it's going to be a really great night.”

Auction items include two nights' accommodation, breakfast and a $100 food and beverage voucher for Emporium Hotel in Brisbane, five nights' accommodation at a resort in Vanuatu and a cricket bat signed by the Bulls Masters.

The gala's special guest will be Olympic gold medallist Duncan Armstrong. Ms Walker said there was no fundraising goal for the weekend, just a drive to raise as much money as possible for the children who need it.

For more information and tickets, phone Tamara on 0419 023 043.