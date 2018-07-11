They need help: Aussie bowling great says enough is enough

Mitchell Starc will be key to Australia’s chances against India but needs some help from the wickets, says Glenn McGrath

Mitchell Starc will be key to Australia’s chances against India but needs some help from the wickets, says Glenn McGrath

CRICKET legend Glenn McGrath has called on curators to provide Australia's gun pacemen some form of assistance this summer, fearing another round of flat pitches.

Docile decks have been a regular concern for members of the fast bowlers' cartel - past and present - in recent years.

Ryan Harris suggested in 2015 that flat pitches in Brisbane and Perth played a part in Mitchell Johnson's decision to retire, while Mitchell Starc has also previously hit out at the lack of home-ground advantage on offer in Australia.

The issue could prove decisive when India arrive for a four-Test series later this year, boasting a star-studded XI capable of posting mammoth totals in batsman-friendly conditions.

Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood all loom as match-winners if fit, but their potency could be nullified somewhat by flat pitches.

India's most recent Test tour of Australia, in 2014, finished with the hosts prevailing 2-0 after dull draws in Melbourne and Sydney.

The MCG pitch for the Ashes in 2017 came under fire for being too flat.

Virat Kohli scored four hundreds during that series, during which Steve Smith also excelled in record-breaking fashion.

"The bowling attack we have with the three quicks and Nathan Lyon, it could really put some pressure on their boys," McGrath said in Sydney.

"The problem is the pitches are pretty flat. Last time they were here, they were very flat.

"The drop-in pitches are just too good. They don't change over five days.

"My big issue at the end of my career was the fact every pitch seemed very similar. Whereas at the start they were all different and it taught you to bowl in different conditions.

McGrath said he wants pressure placed on Virat Kohli, who scored four hundreds in India’s most recent Test tour of Australia, in 2014.

"India's batting line-up is their strength, led by Kohli ... I want to see the Australians put pressure on Kohli and see how he handles it."

McGrath noted he wasn't in favour of doctoring pitches, but it was important curators "produce the best cricket wicket they can for Australian conditions".

"When we go to India we get a turning track and that's what you'd expect. When any team comes to Australia, it should be quicker and bouncier tracks," he said.