Menu
Login
Politics

Global average temperature hits new record

24th Sep 2019 7:42 AM

 

The global average temperature is set to rise to at least 1.2 to 1.3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels over the next five years, a World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) official says.

"Basically we are on track to reach at least 1.2-1.3 degrees Celsius (above pre-industrial levels) over the next five years," said Omar Baddour, WMO senior scientific officer, in response to a Reuters question on Monday.

The comments came after the UN agency released a report on Sunday showing that the period from 2015-2019 is set to be the warmest five-year period on record, rising by 0.2 degrees Celsius over 2011-2015.

 

More Stories

Show More
climate climate change editors picks global average temperature record temperatures weather

Top Stories

    Emerald airport runway resurfacing project prepares for takeoff

    Emerald airport runway resurfacing project prepares for...

    News Central Highlands Regional Council prepares to resurface the main runway, taxiway and apron bays of the Emerald Airport as part of a $16 million capital investment.

    How to repay your home loan fast

    How to repay your home loan fast

    Money Follow these steps to take advantage of falling interest rates

    Hoping for a better future

    Hoping for a better future

    News Future Hope raises more than $14,000 for children in need

    Man up on netball court

    Man up on netball court

    News Awareness for mental health day