Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TRAINING HARD: Chloe Butler with Central Highlands Junior Rugby Union president Papa Hartley and kids. Pictures: Timothy Cox
TRAINING HARD: Chloe Butler with Central Highlands Junior Rugby Union president Papa Hartley and kids. Pictures: Timothy Cox
Sport

Global rugby star trains CH kids

Timothy Cox
12th Dec 2019 1:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOUNG Central Highlands rugby fans had the opportunity to train with an international star this week.

On Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, Chloe Butler ran drills for aspiring players at Morton Park in Emerald.

“I had some real passionate coaches who taught me the game,” she said.

“It’s school holidays, so I just put a feeler out.”

Training with Chloe Butler at Morton Park.
Training with Chloe Butler at Morton Park.

Butler said development depended on constant learning.

“If you’re learning, you perform better. You develop faster if you’re always learning and someone’s putting time into you.

“A kid doesn’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care.

“And learning to be a team player, a leader, disciplined and respectful are great attributes to have on and off the field.”

Chloe Butler sharing her expertise.
Chloe Butler sharing her expertise.

Growing up near Cairns, Butler played in the 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup for the Wallaroos, represented Australia at the International Women’s Rugby Series in 2017 and now lives in London, playing English women’s rugby union for the Harlequins.

She also worked for a sports academy to deliver coaching sessions to up-and-coming athletes.

“Rugby is growing all over the world, especially for girls. All the reasons that boys love it, girls love it too,” Butler said.

Butler was in Emerald visiting family.

emerald rugby wallaroos womens rugby union
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        19 mums behaving badly: Stealing, stalking, drugs and more

        premium_icon 19 mums behaving badly: Stealing, stalking, drugs and more

        Crime Why these mums found themselves before Mackay courts pleading guilty to a variety of crimes this year.

        Why water restrictions aren’t tighter in Emerald

        premium_icon Why water restrictions aren’t tighter in Emerald

        News Council explains why Emerald sits on level 1 restrictions as Fairbairn Dam reaches...

        Quantity of cash found at Dysart

        Quantity of cash found at Dysart

        News Police searching for owners of lost money

        CQ club struggles to stay afloat in the drought

        premium_icon CQ club struggles to stay afloat in the drought

        News Fairbairn dam has reached an all time low.