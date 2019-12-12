Global rugby star trains CH kids

YOUNG Central Highlands rugby fans had the opportunity to train with an international star this week.

On Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, Chloe Butler ran drills for aspiring players at Morton Park in Emerald.

“I had some real passionate coaches who taught me the game,” she said.

“It’s school holidays, so I just put a feeler out.”

Training with Chloe Butler at Morton Park.

Butler said development depended on constant learning.

“If you’re learning, you perform better. You develop faster if you’re always learning and someone’s putting time into you.

“A kid doesn’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care.

“And learning to be a team player, a leader, disciplined and respectful are great attributes to have on and off the field.”

Chloe Butler sharing her expertise.

Growing up near Cairns, Butler played in the 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup for the Wallaroos, represented Australia at the International Women’s Rugby Series in 2017 and now lives in London, playing English women’s rugby union for the Harlequins.

She also worked for a sports academy to deliver coaching sessions to up-and-coming athletes.

“Rugby is growing all over the world, especially for girls. All the reasons that boys love it, girls love it too,” Butler said.

Butler was in Emerald visiting family.