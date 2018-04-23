Globe Hotel shines

WORK OF ART: Barcaldine's iconic Globe Hotel has been selected to represent Australia at the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale.

BARCALDINE'S iconic Globe Hotel and Tree of Knowledge have been selected to represent Australia at the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale.

Brisbane architecture firm m3architecture, and Brian Hooper Architect (based in Yeppoon), transformed the outback pub into a Tourist Information Centre, making it a cultural drawcard for the region.

Barcaldine Regional Council Mayor Rob Chandler said the Globe Hotel had won a national public building award and had been judged as one of only 15 projects Australia wide to be presented at the 2018 architecture Biennale theme of repair.

"There are only 60 projects worldwide to be selected,” he said.

"I commend all who have been involved in this project to its conclusion and I am so pleased to see the communities of Central Western Queensland embrace this initiative.”

m3architecture director Michael Lavery said it was fantastic the projects were selected and a real tribute to the Barcaldine Regional Council.

"We know more people stop in Barcaldine today than they did previously, and that has been the success of the projects,” he said.

"The Tree of Knowledge project was a memorial to the tree and fits this year's theme of repair perfectly, while the Globe Hotel even more so.

"Originally it was thought we would have to demolish the old hotel, but by using sustainable principles and keeping the old building, we have been able to keep some of the local heritage in the town.

"I think the selection panel for the Biennale recognised the importance of that local heritage and the importance of those sustainable principles.

The 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale includes participants from over 60 countries and will run from May 26 to November 25. The Biennale celebrates the best in architecture worldwide.

This is the fifth time m3architecture has been selected to represent Australia and participate in the Biennale.