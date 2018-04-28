Glowing reviews for fun run event

ABOVE: Megan Latchford, Zoe Mackay, Sharyn Thompson and Lauren Pingel attended the Junior Crushers Glow Run, which was held in Blackwater on Tuesday night.

HUNDREDS of people from around the region turned up in Blackwater on Tuesday night for the Shute Upton Engineering Junior Crushers Glow Run.

Junior Crushers Glow Run organiser Lauren Pingel said they had about 340 people show up on the night, with 295 being online registrations.

"We were worried we weren't going to get around the same number of people as we did last year but we got there in the end,” she said.

"Everybody had a good time. I talked to a few people and they preferred the Glow Run over the Colour Run.

"Thanks to the generous support of the community and local businesses we are looking at holding another Glow Run next year.

"We are hoping to top the numbers and make it into a massive event involving the whole of the Central Highlands. We couldn't have achieved this without the support of Shute Upton Engineering.”