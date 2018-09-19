REACH FOR THE STARS: Go on a journey through space and science when an astronomical show returns to the Central Highlands.

REACH for the for the stars and get ready to go on a journey through space and science this weekend!

Suitable for all ages, Astronomical II delivers a night of laughs as it explores the wonders of the universe.

The three-actor theatre play invites the audience to join in by looking at the wonders of space through large computer-controlled telescopes.

Taking twists and turns, the audience will meet great astrophysicists and thinkers like Galileo, Nicolaus Copernicus, Jocelyn Bell and Edmund Hubble.

Director and actor with Full Throttle Theatre Company Madonna Davies said the show was going to be fun, entertaining and incredibly informative.

"Astronomical II is all about entertainment,” she said. "People are going to be entertained and love not knowing what's going to happen next.

"We don't get to see theatre outdoors under the stars - it's going to be a whole different experience for people.

"It's a wonderful way for families to come together under the stars, have an entertaining family friendly night out and walk away feeling great.”

She said one of the biggest highlights of the night was going to be looking through the telescopes and seeing constellations and planets.

The show will take place in three locations this weekend, starting at Beazley Park, Rolleston, on Friday, Springsure Showgrounds on Saturday, and Emerald Showgrounds on Sunday. Shows start at 6.30pm.

Tickets are $10 per adult, $5 per child and $25 per family (two adults and three children). Children under five are free.

For up-to-date information on show locations and to book online, go to fullthrottletheatre.com

Astronomical 2

Where: Shows continue this weekend at Beazley Park, Rolleston, on Friday, Springsure Showgrounds on Saturday, and Emerald Showgrounds on Sunday.

Time: All shows start at 6.30pm.

Cost: Tickets are $10 per adult, $5 per child and $25 per family (two adults and three children). Children under five are free.