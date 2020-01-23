Greatest player in SuperCoach NRL now greatest analyst

Corey Parker has signed on as ambassador for SuperCoach NRL.

Corey Parker has signed on as ambassador for SuperCoach NRL.

Corey Parker needs no introduction as a Broncos and Queensland great. But his standing as the KFC SuperCoach "God" - the greatest SuperCoach player of all time - has earned him cult status.

Now God himself has turned his hand to taking down the disciples he provided so much joy for as a player, signing on as KFC SuperCoach ambassador for 2020.

As a Broncos assistant and Fox Sports commentator, Parker's inside knowledge is set to give him an edge over rival coaches.

He's already dropped plenty of hints in his initial team by investing in Broncos youngsters he watches at training, naming four Brisbane players aged 21 or under - Payne Haas, David Fifita, Kotoni Staggs and Xavier Coates.

HOOKER

CAMERON SMITH (Storm) $684,600

Obvious choice. Touches the ball as much as any player and is the key cog in one of the best attacking sides.

BLAYKE BRAILEY (Sharks) $201,000

The youngster has huge raps and finally gets his chance as starting hooker following brother Jayden's move to the Knights.

PROP

PAYNE HAAS (Broncos) $729,200

Another obvious choice. His numbers last year were frightening for a young player and he should be even better after another pre-season.

MOEAKI FOTUAIKA (Titans) $443,000

I'm a big fan and the Titans have a huge rap on him. He earned plenty of respect by pushing through injury at the end of last season despite his club having nothing to play for. Set for big minutes in 2020.

ZANE TETEVANO (Panthers) $310,700

Comes from a winning culture at the Roosters. The Panthers signed him for a reason so expect improved minutes with Reagan Campbell-Gillard gone.

LINDSAY COLLINS (Roosters) $201,000

Matured nicely at the Roosters last year. Should see an increased minutes this season with Tetevano having left.

Payne Haas is one of four Broncos aged under 21 in Corey Parker’s KFC SuperCoach team.

BACK ROW

JASON TAUMALOLO (Cowboys) $723,400

His accomplishments speak for themselves. There are big role changes in the Cowboys pack with a number of players leaving, but Taumalolo is still the focal point.

JAKE TRBOJEVIC (Sea Eagles) $583,900

The epitome of consistency - you know exactly what you get every week. Efficient in defence and always a threat in attack with second phase and a smart passing game.

DAVID FIFITA (Broncos) $501,900

The sky is the limit for this youngster after a breakout season. Still so young and starts at an attractive price after stints off the bench last season.

David Fifita is coming off a breakout season.

SITILI TUPOUNIUA (Roosters) $267,900

Starts cheap and offers the Roosters a point of difference with leg speed and second phase.

BILLY MAGOULIAS (Sharks) $221,700

Big man with plenty of skill. The Sharks have game time open following the exits of Paul Gallen, Matt Prior and Kurt Capewell.

TINO FA'ASUAMALEAUI (Storm) $217,500

Set to emerge as one of the cheapies of the year if he is released by the Storm to join the Titans, as rumoured.

Former Bronco Corey Parker is the face of SuperCoach for 2020. Picture: Lachie Millard

HALFBACK

MITCHELL MOSES (Eels) $579,300

Already one of the best halfbacks in the comp but could go to an extra level in 2020. The Eels are a good side and, when they win, Moses is generally the reason why.

JAROME LUAI (Panthers) $257,400

Bargain basement player set to explode in price as James Maloney's replacement. Good mates with halves partner Nathan Cleary.

Jarome Luai is tipped to take James Maloney’s halves spot. Picture: Jonathan Ng

FIVE-EIGHTH

JACK WIGHTON (Raiders) $497,000

Coming off a breakout season in both Origin and NRL and is set to go to another level this year.

PHOENIX CROSSLAND (Knights) $184,900

A placeholder for now but rumours suggest the youngster is well in the running for a halves spot at the Knights alongside Mitchell Pearce.

CENTRE/ WING

JARROD CROKER (Raiders) $494,900

A true professional. Always consistent in KFC SuperCoach as he scores tries, kicks goals and is efficient in defence.

KOTONI STAGGS (Broncos) $447,700

We got a glimpse into his immense talent last year and he'll be even better after another pre-season. Try-scorer, tackle buster and impossible to ignore at the price.

Kotoni Staggs is one of four young Broncos in this side.

TOMMY TALAU (Tigers) $208,200

Bargain price and gunning for a starting centre spot at the Tigers.

BRADMAN BEST (Knights) $240,700

Bargain basement player tipped for a centre spot at the Knights. Only 18 but physically he looks like a seasoned NRL player.

JASON SAAB (Dragons) $271,100

Big, tall, rangy winger who impressed as a debutant last year. Will be a handful.

XAVIER COATES (Broncos) $203,500

Gifted athlete in the midst of a huge pre-season at the Broncos. His leaping try against the Sharks on debut last year was special.

Xavier Coates is in the midst of a huge pre-season.

MORGAN HARPER (Bulldogs) $227,700

Placeholder for now. Young gun hoping to slide into a backline spot at the Bulldogs.

FULLBACK

TOM TRBOJEVIC (Sea Eagles) $714,800

Unbelievable player when on the park. Hopefully injury woes are behind him.

MOSES MBYE (Tigers) $377,200

An Origin player at an attractive price. Capable of playing most positions.