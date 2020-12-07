GoFundMe made for families of dads after shock drowning

A FUNDRAISING campaign has been created to aid the families of two men from Dalby and Kingaroy who tragically lost their lives in the surf near Noosa.

Richard Catbagan from Dalby and his brother-in-law Denny Jade Caballa from Kingaroy drowned while saving their children at Teewah Beach on December 5.

One of Mr Caballa's close friends Isaac Burgoyne has now organised a GoFundMe campaign to support the families in what would be the toughest time of their lives.

Kingaroy man Denny Jade Caballa and his son. Picture: GoFundMe

"As everyone is probably aware … our friend Denny Caballa and his brother-in-law Richard tragically passed away while heroically trying to save Denny's child," he said.

"Knowing that they live very far from their families, and in the current COVID circumstances have limited access to family support networks, it would be wonderful if we could all give a little to help support the families and give these two heroes the send off they deserve.

"Denny was always such a lovely bloke that will surely be missed by many, who knew him within the local community of the South Burnett.

"RIP Denny and Richard."

Both families have been rocked by the heartbreaking loss, with Richard's wife Sheri Lyn saying she feels like she's living in a "dream".

Richard Catbagan and wife Sheri Lyn Catbagan with their children. Picture: Facebook

"I still don't know how I am feeling right now, it feels like I am in a dream," she said.

"I want to wake up."

The two heroic men swam out into the treacherous surf to save their kids, but were unfortunately caught in the huge rip, dragging them out even further.

A passer-by and his girlfriend rushed into the waters and dragged both men to shore, with beachgoers desperately trying to revive them on the sands.

They both died at the scene.

To donate to the campaign, please head to the link here.