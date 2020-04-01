Gogglebox stars’ guide to self-isolation

They make a living from a TV show shot in their homes. Now, the stars of Gogglebox reveal how they’re keeping themselves occupied during self-isolation.

We've welcomed them into our homes for 10 years now, to get a unique Aussie take on everything from reality TV to terrorist attack coverage.

And as they are experts at loungeroom living, who better to turn to for some tips on staying within our own four walls than our favourite couch potatoes from Foxtel's Gogglebox Australia?

Among them are inaugural Goggleboxers Lee and Keith, who live in Melbourne's outer-northern suburbs and have recently become grandparents. The toughest part of corona-life for them has been isolating from their 11-week-old-granddaughter Riley, but they stay connected with video chats.

Gogglebox stars Keith and Lee, in their home office – aka the couch.

Newcomers to the sofa Milo and Nic are flatmates and best mates who met more than 10 years ago working in surf shop. Living on the Gold Coast, they're missing their daily surf, but have set up a mini-putt putt course in their house.

Meanwhile, in the heart of Sydney's west live the fun-loving Delpechitra family: dad Patrick, mum Tracey, eldest son Wendel, daughter Vestal and youngest son Ethan. They're tolerating dad's singing and jokes while burning off excess energy with a spot of backyard cricket. This is what they are up to - can you relate?

MILO & NIC

Staying sane

Nic: Being a teacher, we are still heading into work for students of essential workers and to prepare an online curriculum in the event students must learn from home next semester.

Milo: We have also set up a mini putt putt course in the living room.

Keeping fit

Nic: We have a little home gym with some yoga mats and kettlebells. That's doing the trick until we can get back into gyms and parks etc.

Milo: Chasing my cat Mars around the house. She's bloody quick.

Cooking up

Nic: We have our staples but are supporting the delivery restaurants most of the time.

Milo: Anything I can pop in the oven. Set and forget until that little buzzer goes off.

Tuning in

Nic: Tiger King, the new HBO doco Mcmillions and a lot of Clash of Clans vids on YouTube, haha

Surf’s not up during self-isolation for Milo and Nic.

Milo: Little bit of everything, will occasionally pop over to the news to keep up to speed.

Page turners

Nic: Sapians by Yuval Harari

Milo: No reading for me, unless I watch a movie with subtitles!

Listening in

Nic: The usual podcasts Joe Rogan, Bill Burr and Jordan Peterson.

Milo: I've been going crazy on YouTube watching live performances by numerous bands.

Upskilling

Nic: It sounds lame but I want to learn to make different breads.

Milo: My putting really needs to improve.

Fun stuff

Nic: Loving all the coronavirus Memes. We're taking the virus serious but can still find the humour in the dark.

Milo: I'm a sucker for all the clips of people stacking it!

Tips for staying friends

Nic: My Xbox headset is keeping my friendships strong and just checking in with Mum, Dad and Grandma on the phone

Milo: Stay safe, follow the direction from the government and give me a call if you get crazy bored, I'm always up for a chat.

Missing most

Nic: Surf trips, two trips canned already

Milo: Smiles.

LAST WORDS

Nic: To all the ladies out there: Wash your hands like you're washing Jason Momoa …

Milo: Stay safe, follow the government directions and we will all come out of this bigger and better together!

LEE & KEITH

Staying sane

Lee: Cleaning the house again and watching Blue Bloods.

Keith: Doing the jobs Lee has on her list, fixing the side of the house, cleaning up the man cave. We also love to sit down and watch a movie together.

Keeping fit

Keith: Me chasing Lee around the house haha. Also going for a daily walk around the neighbourhood.

Gogglebox favourites Keith and Lee.

Cooking up

Lee: We are taking turns in the kitchen, one night it's my turn, the next night it's Keith's.

Keith: Lee's favourites are chicken soup, lasagne, tuna crunch, spaghetti carbonara and my specialities are chicken schnitzel, French toast, chips.

Tuning in

Lee: We've been secretly watching MAFS, but don't tell anyone.

Keith: Lee is also bingeing on Blue Bloods, she absolutely loves this show, l think she has a thing for Tom Selleck. As for me I'm watching a lot of old movies such as Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid, The Outlaw Josie Wales with Clint Eastwood, and The Warriors - one of my all-time greats.

Page turners

Lee: I'm not one for sitting down with a good book, I can't sit still for too long.

Keith: l have just got a book called Unforgettable, A Tribute To 100 Icons, Who Died Young, a great read.

Listening in

Lee: I love to listen 101.9 FM when I'm doing the housework and l always listen to 3AW, starting with Ross & John in the morning, followed by Neil Mitchell.

Keith: Lee can't listen to Neil, as she is always yelling at him to listen to the caller and not talk over them, l love it when she gets fiery!

Upskilling

Lee: Our daughter Shannon is sending videos of some dance moves to Keith to learn and they are going to do a dance together on video. Seeing Keith trying to do these moves, well, I'm in fits of laughter all the time, but I'll give him one thing, he doesn't give up. Should be a very funny video, stay tuned.

Tips for staying friends

Lee: Do things together. Get the Monopoly out, get the cards out, have a dress up, Keith says only on Saturday nights haha.

Keith: Have a movie night, a trivia night, Lee loves a romantic night, l end up falling asleep.

Missing most

Lee: The biggest thing is not being able to see our gorgeous granddaughter Riley, as we have made the hard decision - but the right decision - to isolate ourselves for two weeks to be on the safe side. We are very lucky her mum and dad send us hourly videos of what she is doing. Would you believe she is rolling over at just 11 weeks old?! She melts our hearts.

DELPECHITRA FAMILY

Staying sane

We have been trying to do some at-home workouts, though backyard cricket has been our go-to. Vestal and Ethan have also been playing a lot of the Nintendo Switch, but that's probably causing more bickering than sanity. Dad has been learning to play his new guitar, doing some garden work and has been parrot-sitting his new pet.

Keeping fit

Our long-haul backyard cricket games. Wendel has also gotten creative and is using Ethan and Vestal for weight and resistance training. We've also jumped on board all the social media workout challenges, such as the see 10 do 10 push-up challenge.

The secret to isolation is backyard cricket and video games, according to these Gogglebox stars.

Cooking up

Since we are spending a bit more time at home, Mum and Dad are trying to get more creative in the kitchen. We've had pancakes for breakfast a few times.

Tuning in

Undoubtedly, we've all been watching a lot of the news! Though we've managed to keep up with all our reality TV goodness including Survivor, MAFS and My Kitchen Rules. We've also managed to binge watch some Netflix series, with our favourites being On My Block and Love is Blind.

Page turners

Pre-isolation Vestal went out and purchased a few books to keep herself busy. She's currently reading The Husband's Secret and What Alice Forgot, by one of her favourite authors Liane Moriarty. Currently Wendel is working on his "game", reading The Art of Seduction by Robert Greene.

Listening in

We have been listening to Dad's karaoke singing. The first five minutes was great, but now he won't stop. His favourite artists to cover are Engelbart Humperdinck, Tom Jones and the Bee Gees. Ethan has been constantly listening to No Excuses - Best Motivational Video on YouTube, he now has all the words memorised

Upskilling

Dad has been teaching himself how to play the acoustic guitar, with the help of many YouTube tutorials. He's very excited as this is the first instrument he has ever played. Mum's been getting the hang of using FaceTime and Houseparty.

Staying friends

We are all still trying to figure this out for ourselves … however we would suggest to keep it fun, spends lot of time together, but also give each other some space.

Missing most

We all miss seeing our friends face-to-face, eating out and going to the gym. Vestal also really misses cheerleading and the NRL season. And Wendel and Dad are missing their footy tipping competition - they were ranked first and third.

Last words

Make the most of this precious time with your loved ones. Remember you aren't trapped at home, you are safe at home.

Originally published as Gogglebox stars' guide to self-isolation