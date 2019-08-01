Going pink for a great cause

Cindy Bowen, with Stephen Thompson, holding up one of the special ladies' day shirts.

Cindy Bowen, with Stephen Thompson, holding up one of the special ladies' day shirts. Contributed

THOUSANDS of dollars was raised for breast cancer awareness at the Moranbah Bulldogs Ladies' Day recently.

A massive $4975 was raised throughout the day in the ladies' day arena and jersey auction held after the seniors' game.

Well done to everyone who attended and participated by buying a jersey.

Julie and Cindy with the Moranbah Bulldogs ladies' side. Contributed

It was fantastic to see Cindy Bowen and Julie Smith enjoying the night - we are a better club for having these ladies involved and it was great to see their smiling faces.

A huge thank you to Holly Renee, Terese Wilcock, Amanda Rose and Shaun Rose for their preparation and to the senior players for setting up on Friday night.

It was also great to see the Hawks' ladies join in before their bus ride home and to have some of the Whitsunday boys hang around, enjoying the night and bidding high for the jerseys.

Julie and Cindy with the Moranbah Bulldogs men's team and the Whitsunday Sea Eagles. Contributed

Everyone at the Miss Bulldog pageant had a ball and our five contestants lit up the stage.

The CFMEU under-8s and U10s kicked the dew off the park, with more than 50 players enjoying our last home game as they prepare for the inter league junior carnival at Harrup Park on August 18.

Julie and Cindy with the Moranbah Bulldogs ladies' team and the Mackay City Hawks. Contributed

The Total Generators U12s finally stepped up and showed us what they are capable of, putting on an incredible display of tough, high energy, quality footy and sent a message to the rest of the competition.

The Basin Industries U14s - although going down to the better team on the day - kept the opposition to half the score that was put on in their previous two encounters this season to show quality improvement.

After some rough stuff early, the Kalari HSE U17s kept their heads and finally broke through against a finals' threat with a big win to give them confidence heading into the business end of the season.

TRUE GRIT: Cancer survivors Julie Smith and Cindy Bowen with the Moranbah Bulldogs men's team. Contributed

The GVS women were fantastic with the way they threw everything at the Hawks, coming out and playing strong after a tough encounter in Mackay last week.

The Create a Sign seniors got their just desserts after a season of ups and downs.

I'm sure I'm not the only one that felt a sense of satisfaction for their big win on the day and a real feeling the day was a breakthrough in the team coming together and setting a platform with a solid core of players for an assault on the 2020 season.

Stephen Thompson