Cops are on the hunt for a man in an unusual outfit they believe can help them with their investigation into an alleged robbery. SEE THE PICTURES!
Crime

Cops are hunting for a tea-towel bandit

Jodie Callcott
by and Kathleen Skene, Jodie Callcott
19th Feb 2021 11:20 AM
COOMERA detectives investigating the robbery of an Oxenford chemist on Thursday night have released images of man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Police allege the man entered the Leo Graham Way business about 10pm on Thursday night and threatened two female employees and demanded drugs. Picture: QPS.
Police allege the man entered the Leo Graham Way business about 10pm on Thursday night and threatened two female employees and demanded drugs. Picture: QPS.

 

 

Police allege the man entered the Leo Graham Way business about 10pm on Thursday night and threatened two female employees and demanded drugs.

It is alleged as one of the employees was calling police the man jumped the counter and stole packets of medication off the shelf before fleeing.

Police, included a police a dog, went to the scene but couldn't find the man.

He is described as caucasian with a solid build and was wearing a towel on his head, a peak cap, brown long sleeve top and black, red and white board shorts, white runners and green cotton gloves.

 

 

Originally published as Gold Coast police hunting for tea-towel bandit

crime police robbery

