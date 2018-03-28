Injury hampering Pearson gold medal bid

Sally Pearson wins the final of the 100m hurdle event at the Australian Athletics Championships at Carrara Stadium on February 17. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Sally Pearson wins the final of the 100m hurdle event at the Australian Athletics Championships at Carrara Stadium on February 17. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

HOMETOWN star Sally Pearson is battling achilles tendon soreness in her bid to win a hat-trick of Commonwealth Games 100m hurdles gold medals at the Gold Coast.

Pearson will go into her home Games without an individual race in a month after bypassing the 100m hurdles at the second of two Games warm-up meets in Brisbane tonight.

The world champion, one of the faces of next week's Games, plans to compete in Australia's 4x100m relay hitout tonight at the State Athletics Facility.

"All athletes have niggling injury issues they have to face and I am no different. This is not a career ending injury but the timing is extremely disappointing,'' Pearson said.

"Australia can rest assured I will be certainly working hard to overcome what is just another challenge in my career."

Athletics Australia head coach Craig Hilliard said Pearson is completing her training sessions on a modified training load to optimise her final preparations for both the 100 hurdles and 4x100 relay events at the Gold Coast Games.

Sally Pearson’s last individual race was in Birmingham earlier this month. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Pearson's last hurdles race was in the first week of March when she was eliminated in the semi-finals of the 60m hurdles at the world indoor titles in Birmingham, England.