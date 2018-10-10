Menu
Titans hijack Storm playmaker

10th Oct 2018 11:28 AM
Ryley Jacks has signed with the Gold Coast Titans. Picture: AAP Image
Ryley Jacks has signed with the Gold Coast Titans. Picture: AAP Image

THE Gold Coast Titans have officially confirmed the signing of Melbourne Storm halfback Ryley Jacks in a move designed to bolster the NRL club's playmaking stocks.

Jacks will join the Titans this off-season on a one-year deal having played 25 first-grade games for the Storm across the past two seasons.

The 26-year-old halfback hails from Brisbane and has previously been based on the Gold Coast, playing for Burleigh in the Intrust Super Cup.

He was picked up by the Storm after a stunning 2016 season for the Sunshine Coast Falcons in which he scored 19 tries.

Jacks' recruitment is expected to ease the pressure on current Titans halfback Ash Taylor.

Coach Garth Brennan was hamstrung at times throughout last season as he searched for a playmaking partner to complement the talented Taylor.

Kane Elgey and Bryce Cartwright flopped in the No. 6 jersey before teenage rookie AJ Brimson starred in the second half of his debut season.

Brimson is expected to shift to his best position of fullback next year with Jacks and the returning Tyrone Roberts  potential halves partners for Taylor.

Ryley Jacks directs play during his time with the Sunshine Coast Falcons.
Ryley Jacks directs play during his time with the Sunshine Coast Falcons. Warren Lynam

"Ryley is a Queenslander who is coming home and looking for an opportunity in the NRL," Brennan said.

"He's been part of a fantastic system down in Melbourne and I'm sure he'll bring with him that professionalism and desire to succeed.

"He adds some much needed depth to our halves and I'm looking forward to him joining the club."

The Titans now have a number of halves options at their disposal for 2019, including Jacks, Ash Taylor, AJ Brimson, Tyrone Roberts and Tyrone Peachey.

