Menu
Login
TSS PHOTO: Queensland Ambulance Service. generic. QAS. Ambulance
TSS PHOTO: Queensland Ambulance Service. generic. QAS. Ambulance
News

Traffic delays after crash shuts down service road

by Emily Halloran
4th Dec 2018 6:39 AM

MOTORISTS can expect delays entering the M1 from Stapylton after a truck and motorbike crash on a busy service road this morning.

Police have reported one of the lanes is blocked entering the highway southbound on Henry Hester Drive and Stapylton Jacobs Well Rd and is causing heavy congestion.

 

A lane has been blocked on Henry Hester Drive, Stapylton after a crash this morning.
A lane has been blocked on Henry Hester Drive, Stapylton after a crash this morning.

 

Emergency services were called to the scene about 5.45am, including a High Acuity Response and Critical Care Paramedics who accessed one person.

The person was suffering from significant leg injuries and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Firefighters are currently en route to the accident.

m1 pacific highway stapylton traffic

Top Stories

    Healthify your festive season

    Healthify your festive season

    News Enjoy a festive and healthy Christmas break with simple and easy tips the whole family can do.

    Emerald to the NRL is a reality

    Emerald to the NRL is a reality

    News Local players make it to NRL level.

    Negative impact of spray

    Negative impact of spray

    News Cotton farmers are being urged to take caution.

    Celebrating 20 years of giving

    Celebrating 20 years of giving

    News Annual Poker Run spreading season joy.

    Local Partners